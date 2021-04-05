SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is wounded following a shooting Sunday in Shreveport. It happened just before 9 p.m. in the 6500 block of Hearne Avenue in the Union Masonic Temple parking lot. KTBS 3 News has learned this area is also called "The Scene."
The victim was shot once in her upper body. She was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
There's no word if police have any suspects.
If you know anything, contact Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.
