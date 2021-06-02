SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together events leading up to a shooting Tuesday night in Shreveport.
Shortly before 7 p.m., a woman was found behind a dumpster in the 3800 block of Lakeshore Drive at Glen Avenue. She'd been shot in the head. The Arc of Caddo-Bossier public housing complex is at that intersection.
The woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. At last check, she was still alive.
Police are not releasing any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information should contact the Caddo Parish-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at 673-7373. All calls will remain anonymous and you may get a cash reward.
