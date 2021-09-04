SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after a shooting Friday evening in Shreveport. Police say she was traveling north on Jewella Avenue at Greenbriar Drive when someone fired multiple shots from a vehicle behind her. She was hit in the back.
According to police, she managed to drive all the way to the Jewella Quick Stop at Sunset Drive where she crashed into a pillar.
Police on the scene say 20-30 shots were fired from a rifle and handgun. She was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
