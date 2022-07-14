Robinson Place shooting

SPD investigates shooting on Robinson Place between Gilbert and Wheeless.

SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.

Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that the woman was shot in the leg.

It happened on Robinson Place between Gilbert Drive and Wheeless Avenue about 3:30 a.m.

There's no word at this time on how the shooting happened, nor if there has been an arrest.

If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.

