SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after a shooting early Thursday in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood.
Details are limited, but KTBS 3 News has learned that the woman was shot in the leg.
It happened on Robinson Place between Gilbert Drive and Wheeless Avenue about 3:30 a.m.
There's no word at this time on how the shooting happened, nor if there has been an arrest.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) at 673-7373.
