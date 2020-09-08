SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport woman is recovering from a gunshot would to her shoulder.
Police say the woman was getting into her vehicle late Monday night in the 4000 block of Hollywood Avenue when a man drove up and started shooting.
The victim's passenger started to return fire, officers said. Police do not know if the passenger hit the suspect.
The victim and the passenger drove to a nearby relative's house where they called police.
The woman was taken to Willis-Knighton North with non-life threatening injuries.
