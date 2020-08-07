SHREVEPORT, La. - A woman is recovering after a shooting in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.
According to police, a woman was driving eastbound in the 900 block of Palestine Street when she heard gunshots and realized her car had been struck. Then she realized she had been grazed in the head by one of the bullets.
She called police and was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Call police right away if you have any information about this crime.