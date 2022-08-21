SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport.
Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
Authorities say a woman had been shot in the neck and was transported to Ochsner LSU Health with non-life-threatening injuries. There are no suspects at this time.
If you have any information about this case, call Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.