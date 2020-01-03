SHREVEPORT, LA – A woman was kidnapped and robbed at gunpoint by as she left her job at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center Thursday. Police say the incident occurred around 8:30 a.m.
The victim was reportedly told to drive to a nearby ATM and withdraw an undisclosed amount of money. After the withdrawal, police say the victim was forced out of her own vehicle as the female suspect drove away.
CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System issued the following statement:
“CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System received report of an incident in our Highland parking lot this morning. We are relieved that everyone involved is safe, and we are entirely supporting the police department’s work to gather more information. Although we are awaiting more details on this specific incident, we are taking all steps necessary to evaluate safety on all our ministry campuses, including increasing security patrol of associate parking areas and making lighting improvements and adding other resources to our parking lots. The safety and security of our patients, associates and physicians is of the utmost importance to us at CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier, and we will not stop working to improve them. We appreciate the support of our community as we work to fulfill our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”
Police are still investigating the incident. If you have any information regarding the crime contact the Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers hotline at (318) 673-7373.