SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a young woman in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood early Friday.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives said the 26-year-old victim died of a single gunshot wound to the chest. The woman, who has not been identified, died at the scene.
Police believe the woman was with other people inside a home in the 300 block of Herndon Street when the incident occurred.
Investigators are in the early stages of their investigation and have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave tips online.