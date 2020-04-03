SHREVEPORT, La. - An investigation is underway into the shooting death of a young woman in Shreveport's Highland neighborhood early Friday.
Shreveport Police Violent Crimes detectives said 26-year-old Taylor D. Baskin died of several gunshot wounds to the chest. Baskin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police believe Baskin was with other people inside a home in the 300 block of Herndon Street when the shooting occurred.
Investigators are in the early stages of their investigation and have not identified any suspects.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit P3tips.com to leave tips online.