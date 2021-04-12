MANSFIELD, La. - A woman is dead and a man critically injured in a double shooting early Monday at a Mansfield motel.
Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish sheriff's deputies have been on the hunt for the shooter and may have their suspect surrounded in a building on School Board property. As a result, all Mansfield schools and district offices are on lockdown, Superintendent Clay Corley said.
The shooting happened at the Best Western in the 600 block of Jenkins Street.
Assistant Police Chief Billy Locke said the woman died at the scene. A man was shot multiple times and taken to Ochsner LSU Health.
This is a joint investigation with Mansfield police and DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office.
