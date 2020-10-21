handcuffs and jail bars

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are investigating a domestic abuse case late Tuesday in Shreveport's Martin Luther King area.

Officers say they were called to the Windsor Village Apartments in the 2100 block of Hearne Avenue around 9:45 p.m. on reports of a domestic situation.

Police arrested the woman's boyfriend. He has not been identified.

The victim was taken to Ochsner LSU Health with life-threatening injuries. 

The Shreveport-Bossier area has several resources for people who might need help out of abusive relationships.

  • Shreveport police detectives can be reached at (318) 673-6955.
  • The Caddo Parish District Attorney's Office Violence Investigation Unit: (318) 226-6200
  • Project Celebration Domestic Violence Shelter: (318) 226-5015 or (888) 411-1333
  • Caddo Parish Sheriff Office: (318) 672-2170
  • Bossier City Police: (318) 741-8605
  • Bossier Parish Sheriff:  (318) 965-2203
