SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are looking for the people responsible for trying to steal automatic teller machines at three different bank locations early Thursday.
Their crime spree came to an end at the Capital One in the 8900 block of Ellerbe Road. Police say a stolen van was used to try to steal the ATM at that Capital One branch, the Bancorp South across the street and a third location.
Police say the suspects abandoned the van and took off into a wooded area. Authorities used drones to try to track them, but had no luck. That van has since been taken to the crime lab for analysis.
If you have any information about this case, call Crime Stoppers at 673-7373.