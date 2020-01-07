SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured and a car riddled with bullets in a Shreveport shopping center late Monday.
Police say the victim was sitting in his car on Summers Street just before 10:30 when the gunman drove up and opened fire.
The victim told officers he drove to the Super 1 parking lot on Shreveport-Barksdale Highway before he called the police. That's where they found him and his car which was peppered with several bullet holes. The man had a minor wound to his elbow from broken glass and was treated at the scene.
Right now police don't have a suspect. If you know anything about this case, call Crime Stoppers 673-7373.