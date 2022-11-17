SHREVEPORT, La. -- Questions about personnel qualifications and political influence are prompting a city councilman to propose moving the city's Real Time Crime Center under the police department.
The center opened in August last year and is a staffed by civilians under the city's information technology office. They monitor a network of cameras to help police fight crime.
Councilman Grayson Boucher plans to offer a budget amendment to allow SPD to add staff similar to police communications officers to handle the crime center.
"To be a police communications officer, you have to go through a rigorous psychological evaluation. You have to go through a polygraph examination and extensive background check. And I just think when you're dealing with delicate things such as cameras and privacy and legal aspects, that's what we need," Boucher says.
But Shreveport Chief Technology Officer Keith Hanson, who oversees the crime center, says SPD brass approved of his hiring plan.
"They all have military experience, police backgrounds, or criminal justice degrees. Nobody gets in without that," Hanson says.
Another concern of Boucher's is the location of the crime center near the mayor's office in Government Plaza. He would like it to eventually physically move to a new Shreveport Police headquarters, once it's built.
"That takes the political element out of it. I don't like that it's on the second floor (of Government Plaza.) I never have," Boucher said.
Hanson explained that the RTCC is in Government Plaza, "because that was the most expedient way to get it done. Go find what real time crime center got set up in four months for less than $100,000 -- none. We are the first and only real time crime center to be entirely staffed by civilians. And that's worked out."
But, Boucher counters that control should still go to the police chief.
"Let him decide where he wants the cameras and how he wants the camera system to look. That's what he should be doing. It shouldn't be left up to an IT director of where we're going to put crime cameras," Boucher says.
Hanson says the RTCC has successfully worked with police.
"We see a call. We open up our map. We look for cameras in the area. We pull up the cameras. If there's anything of value even remotely close to potential evidence, we're clipping it. We're sending it. We're writing a report," Hanson says.
"Everything we do is audited -- both with automated software and manually. So every single action an analyst takes has to be documented. We send that audit trail to the chiefs every week," he continued.
But at a forum Wednesday night, both runoff candidates for Shreveport mayor, Greg Tarver and Tom Arceneaux, said the crime center should be under SPD.
The crime center currently monitors cameras on 15 city-owned poles, plus DOTD and 37 other business-owned cameras linked to the system.
Hanson says he plans to put more than a hundred more cameras on utility company poles.