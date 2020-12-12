We've heard Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond talk in recent days about bringing in other agencies to help with the spike in violent crime in the city.
We also know there is a shortage of police officers in Shreveport and the department is not fully staffed. But, Shreveport is not alone. The National Police Foundation reports 86% of the departments nationwide are experiencing a shortage. It was already an issue, but the events so far in 2020 have made the situation worse.
"You've got these millennials coming in with little to no experience, you've got these really marginal salaries, you've got this negative publicity on social media right now about being a police officer and on top of that the good cops are getting out as quickly as they can because they're looking for better options. The end result of that is a catastrophe in the next 2 to 3 years," said Dr. Alex del Carmen who heads up the School of Criminology, Criminal Justice and Strategic Studies at Tarleton State University in Fort Worth
Del Carmen also told KTBS morale for law enforcement around the country is at an all-time low, and only going to get worse, if the negative climate towards police from some segments of our society doesn't change.