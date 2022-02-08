BATON ROUGE, La. - Setting up a key vote, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley on Tuesday put his imprint on proposed new social studies standards for public schools and said there is nothing in his plan that would "indoctrinate" students on the nation's racial history.
"I have been clear about this for some time that CRT (critical race theory) would not be included in our standards," Brumley said in an interview.
"And also we would be cognizant that nothing in the standards could open the door for any form of indoctrination," he added.
