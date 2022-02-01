BATON ROUGE, La. - A legislative task force has postponed a crucial vote on its report to the Legislature on how to wean Louisiana off funding the court system with fines and fees that criminal defendants are expected to pay.
Not everyone on the committee went along with the suggestion raised Monday by the Louisiana District Attorneys’ Association representatives, Bo Duhé, the chief prosecutor based in New Iberia, to wait before voting on the contents of a report to the Legislature about what they’ve been up to since being created in 2019.
Duhé said a draft of the report was released to the 25 committee members on Friday and didn’t include any exhibits.
