HAUGHTON, La. -- Dozens gathered Friday morning outside state Rep. Dodie Horton's office to protest House Bill 466.
It’s drawing controversy from critics. The bill - sponsored by Horton and others - would make it illegal for public school teachers or school employees to talk about sexual orientation or gender identity with students.
“Our teachers need better pay. They don't need more restrictions on what they can do in the classroom,” said Bryan Sullivan, a protestor and parent.
“It does restrict the adult that school employee and educator from being the one to initiate the conversation, to initiate the discussion,” said Horton.
The bill also does not require a teacher to use pronouns for a student that are different from the one on their birth certificate - unless a parent provides written consent. However, if it goes against a teacher or student’s belief, the preferred pronoun is not required to be used.
“Trans youth, for example, if they're not allowed to use their chosen pronoun or their chosen name, this could lead to more teen suicide. And I don't want to see that,” said Alana Oldham, co-founder of Rainbow PAC.
Students would be able to speak to the teachers after classroom hours about sexual orientation or gender identity if the parent provides written consent.
“So this is just to protect parental rights, to strengthen that relationship between the parents and the school system. It's not anti anyone,” said Horton.
The bill has passed the Louisiana House and now is in the Senate Education Committee. Rainbow PAC has started a petition against the bill that they say has more than 1,000 signatures.
“If it's not good for all the families and if it's not good for all the children, Is it a worthy bill? Is it worth putting on the floor?” said Sullivan.
But, Horton believes this bill will pass.
“Because this certainly is not a partisan issue. No one, absolutely no one should be able to unduly influence our children without our consent on topics that are not part of the curriculum,” said Horton.
