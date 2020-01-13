SHREVEPORT, La. – A lawsuit filed Monday asks a judge to stop the city of Shreveport from selling land related to the proposed Cross Bayou development project until the legality of the move can be determined.
John Settle named the city and Gateway Development Consortium as defendants.
Shreveport City Council members Monday afternoon are scheduled to talk about the project during their work session. No formal action would be taken until Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Gateway developers have proposed building a $1 billion multi-use facility for residents, commercial business, entertainment and sports. They want to place it along Cross Bayou on 88 acres of land that sits behind the Shreveport Convention Center.
The developers want city leaders to vote Tuesday on a binding memo of understanding that would require the city to “assemble” the 88-acre tract of land that includes the 600 block of Fannin Street, 506 Caddo Street and 200 McNeil Street.
They suggest the city use unspent funds from the Riverfront bond proposition -- originally earmarked to build a park – to make the land purchase.
According to the city, the purpose of the MOU is to gather the necessary information regarding the cost of entering into a public-private partnership to develop Cross Bayou. That’s needed to decide if an agreement to form this partnership meets city and state laws.
Settle believes the bond money can only be used on land adjacent to Cross Bayou or the Red River, which would leave out the Fannin, Caddo and McNeil street properties.
Settle wants a judge to issue a temporary restraining order to stop the city from voting on the measure until a determination is made if the land purchases can be made.