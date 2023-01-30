SHREVEPORT, La. - Days of rainfall are a cause for concern when it comes to flooding in certain areas of the ArkLaTex.
One of those areas is around Cross Lake in Shreveport. All three gates of the spillway were opened Monday.
Hundreds of thousands of gallons of water are passing through the gates as the rainfall continues to be an issue and concern for people around Cross Lake. A steady stream of residents stopped at points around the lake Monday to make sure the gates were open and to check on the water levels.
"The last two days it ramped up 2 feet, something like that, which is scary because we had so much rain yesterday. Right now, it's right at the edge of our house. It will have to come up another foot to get into the garage and then another 2 feet to get into the house. We're just crossing our fingers and saying our prayers," said James Cox Jr., who has lived on Cross Lake for 35 years.
"Currently, we are monitoring the lake and bayou levels, of course, Cross Lake itself and the tributaries as well. We are remaining in communication and following the guidance from the National Weather Service, Office of Homeland Security. Everyone has input and is sharing information at this point so that we can effectively inform our citizens along the lake," said Qiana Maple Lars, Shreveport water plant superintendent.
Anyone having issues or concerned about flooding in Shreveport, the city has sandbags available at the streets and drainage facility on Claiborne Avenue, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. To get in touch with the drainage department to check on water levels or anything related to potential flooding, call 318-673-7651.