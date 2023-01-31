SHREVEPORT, La - Tensions and water levels continue to rise around Cross Lake.
Many residents around the lake are worried about catastrophic flooding of their properties once again.
George Walcott has lived on South Lakeshore Drive for 20 years. He's been flooded before in 2016 and 2019, and he's really hoping it doesn't happen again.
The water has already jumped the retaining wall behind his house and now it creeps ever closer to his house and hundreds of his neighbors. Walcott believes this problem could be avoided if the powers that be would just keep the lake levels lower.
Of course, the other side of that is the lake is the major water source for this area, including drinking water. It's a decades long debate and this current situation will once again stoke the debate.
"For some reason in the winter the level is kept high at that 172/173 level. So, when it rises that normal flood stage of a 1 foot, 2 feet, 3 feet ... it's coming into homes. It is so simple to stop by keeping the average about 169 throughout the year so that in the winter if it does flood, it does not push it as high that it makes it come into the house," said Wolcott.
KTBS has not received an immediate response from the city for feedback on the water levels debate.
Meanwhile, Cross Lake is closed to all boating traffic. And Shreveport police urge homeowners who have boats stored on the lake to get their boats off the water. Contact Shreveport Police Lake Patrol office at 673-7245 and arrangements can be made.
Any homeowner needing help getting out of their homes also can call the lake patrol.
No boats can be launched until the levels go down below 172 feet.