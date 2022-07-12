SHREVEPORT, La. - Following the tragic loss of life that happened on Cross Lake over the weekend, Cross Lake Patrol officers want to make sure people are prepared for whatever could happen out on the lake.
Elvis Edwards, 51, of Shreveport, drowned after he was tossed from a Jet Ski Sunday evening. A woman who was with him on the Jet Ski also was thrown off but was able to make it to shore safely.
Now, Cross Lake Patrol Cpl. Mason Guy wants anyone planning to use the lake to keep in mind the power of the water and the power of being as prepared as possible.
"Have yourself mentally prepared if you were to have a critical incident so you can avoid a bit of that fear and that anxiety that sets in, if you prepare for it then you increase your chances of survival greatly," said Guy.