KEITHVILLE, La -- No veteran should be buried alone. The Arklatex made sure that Veterans Affairs motto stayed true with a stirring memorial service.
An overflow crowd of veterans and others spilled out into the rain at the pavilion at the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to memorialize 13 veterans. Those veterans, who died in Caddo Parish, had no family to claim them.
"I want to thank the Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas region
for being the family for these warriors, for not allowing them to be buried alone, and for giving them the honor they are due," Cemetery Director Don Howard told the crowd.
The remains of one was stored at the coroner's office for nine years.
But the office eventually identified all 13 sets of cremains that were laid to rest with full military honors.
"As long as we honor them, we remember them, then they're with us always. And that's what it's all about -- to honor their service," said Joey Strickland, Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary.
Honor guards from the four branches of the military the veterans served with presented flags in their memories to representatives from area veterans organizations.
The service was complete with the singing of Amazing Grace, the playing of Taps, and a 21-gun salute.
Eleven of the 13 veterans served in the Vietnam War. The oldest was 72 at the time of his death, but served in the Persian Gulf War.