CROWLEY, La. — Crowley Police Chief Allen James "Jimmy" Broussard has been booked into the Acadia Parish jail on six felony charges.
Broussard was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for four counts of malfeasance in office, one count of obstruction of justice and one count of attempted first degree injuring of public records.
His attorney, Bill Goode, said he doesn't have much information about the indictment, but he knows his client.
"I've dealt with a lot of chiefs of police, I do a lot of civil service work," Goode says. "I've actually only dealt with two chiefs who cared more about the people than they do themselves, and Jimmy Broussard is one of them. He's a wonderful man, and he cares."
Goode says he's confident Broussard will be cleared.
"I'm confident Chief Broussard is innocent of any wrongdoing, and we will resolve this case in his favor," Goode said. "It's going to take a while, but I am confident he ultimately will be found not guilty."
According to the indictment, Broussard committed the felonies in Acadia Parish from Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2020.
For the obstruction of justice charges, the indictment states that Broussard tampered with evidence to distort a criminal investigation.
The indictment also states that he attempted to injure public records by the "intentional removal, mutilation, destruction, alteration, falsification, or concealment of any record."