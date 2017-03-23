A police officer with the Crowley Police Department has been shot, according to a spokesman with Louisiana State Police.
Crowley Police received reports of shots fired around 10:30 Wednesday night in the 400 block of Josey Street in Crowley.
The spokesman said that a K-9 police dog was killed in the shooting as well as a male and female.
The officer was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition at this time.
According to KATC State Police are currently on scene and heading up the investigation.