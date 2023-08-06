BOSSIER CITY La. - Crown Holders Foundation was established five weeks ago and debuted on Saturday with a back-to-school giveaway at Mitchell Park.
The foundation handed out 200 backpacks and 100 boxes of school supplies. They also provided free haircuts and free snow cones to help beat the heat.
The foundation's goal is to help the youth by providing them with educational, monetary, and emotional resources.
Martinez Anderson, who works for the foundation, is the first person in his immediate family to graduate high school, get a bachelors, masters, and PhD. He said education changed his life.
“It has literally change the trajectory of my life. It has literally combated poverty…being someone that knows the importance and value of education, I feel like it's my duty and responsibility to come back to the neighborhood and do exactly what I would have wanted done for me,” said Anderson.
