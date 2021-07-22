SHREVEPORT, La -- More migrant detainees freed by Immigrations Customs Enforcement keep arriving in the city. And they keep on traveling, according to volunteers who are helping them.
We talked to one of them. She's an asylum seeker from Cuba. We're calling her Dalena to protect her identity.
She's one of the more than 400 migrants from more than 40 countries, who the non-profit group Louisiana Advocates for Immigration Detainees says have traveled to Shreveport after their release by ICE facilities in Louisiana. The group helps the migrants make it on planes and busses out of town to family or friends across America, who are listed as sponsors on their paperwork.
Dalena claims she was being persecuted in Cuba. She says she had objected to money and aid not going to the people it was intended for through the government office where she worked.
Dalena says she saved for three years to pay for an escape by boat to Central America three years ago. Then she described an arduous journey by bus and by foot all the way up through Mexico and into Texas on June 30. That's when she was taken into custody and sent to her first detention camp.
"I felt happy. I felt relief that I had finally got to the country where I truly have opportunities. And I was so relieved to be still alive," Dalena said, through an interpreter. "This is the only country that offers Latin American people a safe place to live in."
ICE released Delana on Wednesday from their facility in Jackson Parish. She was then transported to Shreveport, and housed by the non-profit group. Delana says she's boarding a flight on Friday to Arizona. That's where she'll join a relative, who is a naturalized U.S. citizen, also from Cuba. Then Delana says she'll continue her own dream.
"As soon as I meet with my family member I want to start the paperwork for the court. I want to be a legalized citizen of the United States and get a job," she said.
To those concerned about a flow of migrants across the border, then released under the Biden administration, Dalena says, "We want to be in the United States because we are looking for work. We want to work. We want to live the good life in the United States. Not all of us are bad people. There's a lot of us that are good people."
Dalena says she has an August 3 court date in Arizona to continue her asylum process.
Frances Kelley with Louisiana Advocates for Immigration Detainees says "99 percent" of the freed detainees will make their court appearances.
"They want to continue the legal process toward becoming U.S. Citizens," Kelley said.
Wednesday night on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, Louisiana Congressman Mike Johnson threw doubt on the claim that freed detainees are leaving Shreveport.
"The idea that all these people are reuniting happily with their family in the U.S. -- I mean it's a dubious claim," Johnson said." And those claims are being made by non-profit organizations and others that are trying to put a happy spin on this."
But Kelley countered Johnson's statement, saying, "I would not lie about this. Nor would any of our other volunteers. And we took people to the airports all the way through security. We saw their tickets. We've talked to many of their family members on the phone. And we know that they've all gone to their friends or their family."
Kelley invites Rep. Johnson to come meet some of the migrants and see their operation in Shreveport.
She says they expect to stay busy, with more ICE detainees being released headed their way. She says they took three more, who are from Central America, to the Shreveport airport on Thursday.
Kelley says the vast majority of the detainees are claiming asylum.
Dalena says the most difficult part of her journey was leaving behind a grown son and a now teenage daughter in Cuba. She hopes they will join her in the U.S. someday.