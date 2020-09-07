CULLEN, La. — Cullen police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire in a crowd, where a balloon release was being held in The Bottoms on Henrietta White Boulevard Friday night.
Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr said Dametrick Flournoy, 36, of Cullen is wanted on charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated property damage, felon in possession of a firearm and illegal use of a weapon.
Carr said Flournoy got a firearm from his vehicle and began shooting into a crowd that included adults and children.
As a result, 27-year-old Jocavion Williams was struck twice and was transported to a local hospital by private vehicle. He was later transported to Ochsner-LSU Health in Shreveport for treatment and released.
Carr said a lengthy history of feuds between the two may have sparked the shooting. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on Flourniy’s whereabouts should contact Cullen police at 318-994-2224.