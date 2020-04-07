CULLEN, La. — A Cullen man accused of two counts of first-degree rape involving a minor victim is behind bars on a $1 million bond following his arrest Monday.
Cullen police did not release many details Tuesday about the incident as the investigation into the matter is ongoing and involves a juvenile.
R’Tavious Frazier, 27 of Cullen was booked into Bayou Dorcheat after being taken into custody Monday by Cullen police.
According to authorities, on Friday a Webster Parish 911 dispatcher contacted Springhill police and asked them to contact Cullen authorities about a disturbance in the 100 block of Reeves Street in Cullen.
Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr reached the complainant, identified as LaQuanna Oliver, at another location in Cullen. At that time, the chief reportedly saw blood on Oliver’s clothes and lacerations and whelps on her left arm. Oliver’s wounds were bandaged at the scene by emergency crews.
According to police reports, Oliver ran from the Reeves Street residence to South Collins Street to call for help, leaving her children behind.
Cullen police found the children, but were unable to immediately locate Frazier. Oliver and her children were taken by ambulance to the LSU Ochsner Health hospital in Shreveport for medical treatment and observation.
Arrest warrants were issued for Frazier Friday.