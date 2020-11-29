CULLEN, La. — Cullen police are searching for the alleged triggerman in a Saturday night shooting, where one person was shot, according to Cullen Police Chief Rosetta Carr.
Carr said Jocavion Williams, 27, of the 400 block of Lee Street in Cullen, remains at large after allegedly shooting a man in Cullen Square on Collins Street around 10:30 p.m..
Few details have been released as authorities continue their investigation. KTBS was unable to confirm the name or the status of the victim.
This is a developing story with updates to follow as more information becomes available.
Back in early September, Williams himself was shot twice during an incident on Henrietta White Boulevard in Cullen. Authorities believe that shooting may have been the result of a longtime feud between Williams and the alleged shooter.