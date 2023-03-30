SHREVEPORT, La. -- What's the state of the local real estate market in Louisiana now that mortgage rates have fallen some?
“What I have seen in the last couple of months is mortgage rates have begun to settle down, settle out a little bit," said Norman Morris, Louisiana Realtors Association president. "I can tell you as of the end of last week, March 24, a 30-year fixed mortgage has settled down to 6.48%, a 15-year-old mortgage rate 5.84% so you're starting to see some stability. “
He hopes new and existing inventory will improve for those looking to buy a home. But then there’s the insurance obstacle in the state.
"We’ve had a lot of insurance carriers either leave the state, not write any new business or many have gone insolvent over the last year, year and half based on the storms we had over the last couple of years. What that does is, is when you lose carriers in the state obviously the choices for those consumers on insuring those properties go away as well as the costs rise," said Morris. "Or you can’t get insurance so what you’re seeing is when someone looks at a home they want to buy it they may can afford the note based on the interest rate, but when you couple in the cost of property insurance and flood insurance in some cases that is pricing individuals out of the market."
Morris says having a stable insurance market is critical when a storm or disaster does happen.