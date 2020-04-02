SPRINGHILL, La. – Starting Friday, the number of customers who will be allowed at one time inside stores in Springhill will be limited, according to Police Chief Will Lynd.
A 10-person limit is in place at most businesses. Exceptions are granted for Brookshire’s, Walmart and Piggly Wiggly, which can have 25 people, and Dollar Tree and Dollar General, which can have 15 people.
Also, only one member of a household will be allowed inside.
“So if a family comes up with a father, mother and two children or such, only the father or mother will be allowed to do the shopping and the others will have to wait in the car or somewhere off the premises,” Lynd said in a letter to Springhill businesses.
Officers will make their rounds during store hours to make sure the mandate is followed. If not, the store manager will be cited, Lynd said.
The citation carries a fine of up to $500 and/or a six-month jail sentence upon conviction.
Lynd said he was making the move because of the “drastic spread” of the coronavirus.