SHREVEPORT, La. - The CDC now recommends everyone wear a mask, if you have to go out in the public. KTBS has been getting a lot of emails and calls to the newsroom about workers at some essential businesses not wearing proper PPE.
KTBS reported that medical professionals are suffering a shortage in PPE, but it’s unclear if the businesses are too.
Some essential employees are saying they are not allowed to wear masks or gloves while working.
KTBS got a call about the Sonic on Bert Kouns. They say carhops are not wearing gloves.
A note was also sent to the newsroom about the Burger King on Barksdale Boulevard saying drive-through workers aren't wearing masks. One drive-through worker, who was wearing gloves, says their general manager is considering making them wear masks, but right now, they're not allowed to.
KTBS tried to figure out what could be done if customers are concerned.
A representative from Bossier Chamber of Commerce says that this could be reported to the Better Business Bureau. Other than that, it's the customer’s choice if they want to continue to support that business.
One man says he's concerned because his son, who works at Family Dollar on Linwood Avenue, isn't allow to wear PPE at work.
"I'm wondering if that's just a local thing or an isolated thing at this one store or if it's a policy,” said Gregory Lusk. “If so, why are they engaging and risking behavior like that? To me, that's almost unconscionable at a time like this not to take every precaution."
KTBS is waiting to hear back several agencies to see what could be done about this. The spokesperson for the Department of Health was not available.
The Louisiana Restaurant Association and Louisiana Retail Association has not returned any calls.
KTBS also called The Governor’s office and they have yet to respond.
Earlier this week, Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said that since there is no law mandating this, wearing PPE cannot be enforced. He says it’s only recommended.