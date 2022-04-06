SHREVEPORT, La- A Shreveport business quickly closed last week leaving several customers wondering whether they'd be able to pick up their items left at the store.
KTBS has learned that multiple customers have filed criminal claims against the owner of the Sewing Shop, alleging they paid for sewing machines they never received.
One of those customers, Jack Martin, says when he went to buy his wife a sewing machine for her birthday, he had no idea it would become an ordeal.
"And we ordered it that day, which is a Brother NS-27D Model. That day, paid full price, and we were told that day, two weeks we would have it," Martin said.
Two weeks later he returned to the store, to pick up the machine and learned that it wasn't there.
"And when in, they were surprised that I was back. They said there was no way they could have promised us two weeks. Right now with Covid, everything's on back order or on the boats," Martin said.
Martin waited a few more weeks until he was finally able to get in touch with Steve Cobb, the owner.
"He told me that the equipment had arrived and it was at a warehouse in D.C. waiting to be loaded on a truck. I said 'Well, I can run up there and get it.' He says, 'no the truck's coming, it'll be here."
Martin once again waited, only to hear from a friend that the store was closed. He had no warning about the closing. He says a former employee informed him that Cobb had cut off communication.
"And she told me that Steve has disconnected everything and is not taking any phone calls. I had no way of personally getting a hold of him. I don't know where he lives or his personal cell phone," Martin said.
Martin has now brought criminal action against Cobb to get his money back.
A former employee who spoke to KTBS on the condition of anonymity, said that several other customers have also contacted police. A new sewing shop in Bossier called Ripped and Stitched now has all the equipment from the Sewing Shop.
The new business is now coordinating to make sure that customers receive any equipment they left in the shop.