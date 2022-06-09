SHREVEPORT, La. -- If your internet is down and your television is blank, you're not alone if you're a Comcast/Xfinity customer in the local area.
The company's service went down before 7 p.m. Wednesday. There's still no definite time when service will be restored.
The disruption is being blamed on a fiber optic line that's been cut.
One Xfinity support technician told a customer the line contained a network node, which is a connection point that sends information back and forth -- "like a power plant for the signal," the technician said.
Crews are working to restore service; however at 5 p.m. there was still no update on when that will happen.