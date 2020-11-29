At the start of the pandemic in the ArkLaTex outdoor recreation was seen as the best way to get out of the house, but not be around lots of other people.
Places like Cypress Black Bayou were extremely busy because there wasn't much else to do. The boat launches stayed full and lots of people were getting out on the water and spending time in the recreation areas. That has definitely changed at Cypress Park, but not only because of Covid-19.
"Right now the only thing we have going is the RV area, and a lot of that is not just because of Covid only, but we're in the massive update of the electrical system at the park. We're in what we call the underground phase of bringing the park up to date. The beach area to the southern end of the park is basically closed right now for them to perform their work because we have a lot of the underground 3 phase electrical exposed in areas where their doing their bores. And, we just can't allow people there," said Robert Berry, Executive Director of the Cypress Black Bayou Water and Conservation District.
Berry also says at some point they will have to close the RV area at the park as well to update the electrical system.