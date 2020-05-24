BENTON, La.- Memorial Day weekend is a lot different due to COVID-19.
Parks have had to make adjustments to try and keep people safe, including Cypress Black Bayou.
Cypress Black Bayou Recreation will be open from 10 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. They have also limited their day pass entries to 250 people per day.
The executive director of the park, Robert Berry, says this is being done to allow workers enough time to sanitize restrooms in order to keep people safe.
“This is our second day into this so far and it’s been very good,” Berry said.
“Everybody’s been understanding and hopefully they can understand us through this. This is a trying and new ground for everybody and hopefully in three to four weeks we can look at things and possibly open it back up.”
Berry says because things are limited right now if you come one day, it would be helpful not to come the next day so everyone has an opportunity to enjoy the park.