BENTON, La. -- More than 400 evacuees from Hurricane Ida, who fled southeast Louisiana in RV's and campers, have found homes away from home at Cypress Black Bayou Park.
The park says all 80 of their RV and camper slots are full with evacuees. Cabins, cottages and condos are also full.
Cypress Black Bayou Recreation District Executive Director Rick Berry said evacuees began arriving on Friday and more are expected.
"Some of the guests staying here say some of their family members who stayed back say that they've lost everything. So now they're starting to make their way up here until things get figured out," Berry said.
Berry added that some of the evacuees are from the hardest hit areas.
"We have assured the people that have evacuated here now, they're not going anywhere. We're going to house them. We have basically turned fully into an evacuation center for them," Berry said.
Travel back to the New Orleans region is discouraged since power and water service are still out, and trees are down across roads. Berry said evacuees could be at the park for a week or perhaps as long as a month.
Berry said evacuees initially paid for their initial day or two, with hopes of returning home sooner. He says the park's board will meet Tuesday morning to decide whether to allow evacuees to stay in the park free of charge.
"That's all we can do is try to give these people uplift. Right now they need everything they can," Berry said.
"The last thing we heard was power may not be restored for three weeks," Heather Morrison of Covington said. "So we're hoping we won't be evacuated for three weeks. But we're safe and this campground has been wonderful to us."
"Campground's been awesome," says Corey Guidry of Houma. "They've give us food and information that we need. They're not kicking us out. You know, we're kind of passed due."
The Bossier Parish Police Jury is supplying bottled water and paper supplies. The park is also setting up a laundry facility for evacuees.
Berry and Bossier City Marshal Jim Whitman were to organize lunch for evacuees on Tuesday. First Bossier and Cypress Baptist Church will provided meals for the evacuees on the weekend.
In preparation for a long stay for evacuees, Berry said the park contacted some people who had reservations for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend, asking them to cancel. Berry says some reservation holders even donated their money to help for the stay of evacuees in their place.
As nice as the accommodations are, Guidry said he's ready to get home.
"Take a shower in my own shower and sleep in my own bed," he said. "But this is not our first rodeo evacuating. Just ready to go home and face what we gotta face. Clean up the yard and help everybody else clean up their yards and do what we gotta do to get the community back on track."