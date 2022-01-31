CULLEN, La. — Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin is looking into the residency of a Cullen alderman who allegedly does not live in the town he was elected to represent.
A Cullen resident filed a complaint with Marvin last year about Alderman Jimmie Thomas. The complaint asks Marvin to remove Thomas from office.
Marvin acknowledged receipt of the complaint to KTBS. He said he has staff assigned to review the information.
The complainant said Thomas lives in Springhill and cites a paper trail of public records regarding Thomas’ domicile.
Thomas made his way into office in early January 2021 after narrowly nudging out incumbent Ray Mills in a November 2020 election.
According to Webster Parish Clerk of Courts Office records, Thomas qualified as a candidate for the 2020 alderman’s race citing his domicile and mailing address as 1111 3rd Street SW in Springhill. The Louisiana Secretary of State website also lists that same information.
Records at the Webster Parish Registrar of Voters Office show Thomas voted during the 2020 elections in Springhill in Precinct 4 located at 101 Machen Drive, not in Cullen, where he was on the ballot of candidates for the office he now holds.
Louisiana election laws require political candidates for alderman to be an elector of the municipality who at the time of qualification “shall have been domiciled and actually resided for at least the immediately preceding year in the municipality.”
As of November, a check of the voter portal still listed Thomas voting site in Springhill’s Precinct 4 with a voter's registration date of Feb. 4, 1984.
When questioned about his residency, Thomas recently told KTBS, he has been living at both addresses — Springhill and Cullen.
“I’m always in Cullen — half the time. The other time I’m in Springhill. I have been living there (Cullen) off and on all my life for the last 20 years. I have my lights and water on there (Cullen), but no gas on,” Thomas told KTBS.
However, Thomas also said that he only uses the Springhill residence as his mailing address, somewhat contradicting his earlier statement of splitting his time between the two residences.
“That’s (Springhill) where I get my mail at. I live on East Road (Cullen) — 209 East Road,” Thoams said. “We all know about it (residency) — the mayor and everybody. So, it’s no problem we already addressed that when it first came out. … I’d just rather get my mail up there (Springhill) than down here (Cullen) because I’d have to get a mailbox (in Cullen),” Thomas said.
As KTBS questioned Thomas at a council meeting, he called over the city attorney to assist in answering inquiries about the residency.
“She (KTBS news writer) is asking me a few questions about my residency down here in Cullen. You know I’ve been got my water and lights on. … You know I’ve been living there. I don’t have gas on. And I haven’t been there because of that,” Thomas said to city attorney Nelson Smith.
However, Smith gave a different explanation, blaming the residency issue on 911 designations, which seemed to have no bearing in Thomas’ case of using the addresses of two actual dwelling places.
“That’s the problem that we are trying to get resolved. People within the city of Cullen have a Springhill address because it is a 911 designation for emergency. The have a designation of people’s address and that becomes their official address even though they don’t live in Springhill even though they live in the city limits of Cullen,” Smith said.
When asked why Thomas used the Springhill address as his domicile to qualify for the alderman’s race and not his Cullen address, Smith again attributed the confusion to 911 designations.
“…Again that’s because of the 911 designation. It does that and we are trying through congressmen and state legislators to get that fixed so that people who live in Cullen have a Cullen address,” Smith said.