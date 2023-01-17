SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man accused in a hit-and-run crash that last week killed a mother and her young daughter has a history of arrests and convictions, raising questions as to why he was free to allegedly commit another crime.
Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart addressed the public criticism in a statement released Tuesday.
Terrance Dangerfield, 24, is charged with two counts each of negligent homicide and hit-and-run driving and one count of felon in possession of a firearm in the Jan. 10 deaths of Faith Alexander, 31, and her daughter, Amelia R. Ellis, 4.
Shreveport police said officers initiated a traffic stop after seeing Dangerfield reportedly driving reckless. He sped through a red light, broadsiding Alexander’s car, police said, then ran. Police said he had a gun. Dangerfield was arrested the next day.
Here’s how Stewart explains the outcome of Dangerfield’s prior offenses:
Feb. 20, 2018 – Dangerfield pleaded guilty to felony obstruction of justice. He was sentenced to three years in prison. Other charges, including illegal use of a weapon, were dismissed.
Stewart said the gun charge, which carries a maximum of two years, was dismissed because no gun or shell casings were covered in the arrest. Additionally, there was no statement given by Dangerfield and no relevant forensic cell phone evidence was recovered.
Stewart’s office also dismissed an attempted murder charge. The reason, Stewart said, is the lead detective was no longer employed with Shreveport police and was unresponsive to phone calls and letters for her to report to court for trial. Additionally, a gun was not recovered.
In exchange for the prison sentence, the district attorney also dismissed a misdemeanor drug charge, a non-consensual posting of one private image and resisting an officer.
Jan. 9, 2019 - Dangerfield was arrested on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge, which carries up to six months in jail. He pleaded guilty as charged and received credit for the time he had already served. A second misdemeanor marijuana possession charge was dismissed with the guilty plea.
Jan. 12, 2019 - Dangerfield was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance while in possession of a gun. He pleaded guilty to the gun charge and received five years in prison. The other two charges were dismissed in the plea agreement.
Stewart said criminal cases are evaluated by prosecutors based upon the evidence and the strength of the evidence meeting the burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt. Decisions about whether a dismissal is appropriate depend upon factors such as:
- whether there is a positive identification by witnesses or identification of a suspect by fingerprint evidence
- presence or absence of DNA
- whether video evidence is available
- existence of firearms comparisons to shell casings or bullets
- existence of cell phone records and/or GPS location data
- credibility and consistency of witness accounts
- cooperation of witnesses and victims
- existence of admissions or confessions of the accused
- applicability of self-defense among many other factors.
Stewart also pointed out the process to reach a conviction. While law enforcement arrests suspects based on the existence of evidence that probable cause and burden of proof, a greater burden of proof is required for the state to get a conviction, he said.
“The constitutional standard to obtain a conviction of a defendant in a criminal case is proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence in each case of an arrestee is evaluated by an assistant district attorney to determine if the evidence meets the constitutional burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Stewart said. “If the evidence presented to a district attorney meets this constitutional level of proof, the constitution charges the district attorney with the duty to prosecute the case fully within the parameters of the constitution, the statutory law and evidence, as well as the ethical obligations of a prosecutor.”
In 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office opened 5,586 total criminal cases of which 3,284 were felonies. In a felony case, each defendant is constitutionally entitled to a jury trial.
The First Judicial District Court, with only five criminal court judges, sets approximately 60 one-week jury terms per year. The length of a jury trial varies, but it is possible that one major trial or several shorter trials can be completed per jury week.
“The sharp disparity between the number of jury terms allotted versus the total number of felons pending trial per year necessitates the resolution of many cases short of a jury trial through the proper evaluation of the case to assure the evidence meets the necessary burden of proof to convict. Pleas are based upon the quality of evidence and the necessary burden of proof. Nationwide, approximately 90 to 95 percent of criminal cases are resolved by pleas. A plea is an absolute necessity in the criminal justice system,” Stewart said.
Also in 2022, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office tried approximately 55 jury trials despite a COVID-19 moratorium prohibiting jury trials in the months of January and February. During the first and only jury term so far in 2023, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s office tried three jury trials involving three homicides and three armed robbery charges where convictions were obtained.