SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Caddo District Attorney's Office says a Caddo School Board member does not live in her district so her seat should be declared vacant.
In a petition filed Friday in Caddo District Court, the district attorney's office said Barbara Smith-Iverson does not live in District 7, which is the district she was elected to represent during the Dec. 10 run-off election.
The district attorney's office investigated Smith-Iverson's residency after receiving a complaint from Linda Rasberry-Smith, a registered voter who lives in the district.
Smith-Iverson listed 4119 Greenwood Road as her address when she qualified to run for office on July 20. She told KTBS on Wednesday she's lived there for 23 years.
However, the district attorney's office said Smith-Iverson instead lives in Bossier City. She's leased an apartment at Lone Oak Oasis Apartments on Old Benton Road since June 8, 2021, using the name Barbara Burrell. She was living at that address when the district attorney's investigation began.
Smith-Iverson bought the Greenwood Road property on Sept. 11, 2000. The site is zoned industrial. The zoning prohibits use of the property for residential purposes -- a restriction in place long before she qualified for office. Past uses of the property have been for a real estate office and daycare.
On May 11, a Shreveport property standards investigator inspected the property. No one was living in the home. Additionally, the property was in a state of disrepair with a hole in the roof, boarded windows and rotten wood, the petition states.
Smith-Iverson is due in court June 21 to answer the complaint.