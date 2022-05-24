SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man recently convicted of killing an acquaintance with a crossbow faces even more years in prison as the Caddo District Attorney’s Office seeks to declare him a habitual offender.
At the same time, Daniel Haire also wants a new trial.
A Caddo jury convicted Haire, 27, on May 12 of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was initially charged with February 2020 second-degree murder in the death of Rodney Christopher Nordby, 33. Haire shot Nordby with a crossbow then hid his body at the end of Wallace Lake Road.
The convictions make Haire a second felony offender. His first felony conviction was in 2014 when he pleaded guilty to third-offense possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to serve six years.
Haire’s attorney, Stephen Glassell, filed a motion for a new trial, citing eight errors in which he said court rulings at Hair's trial were unfavorable to his client. He also asked for a post-verdict judgment of acquittal, alleging the state failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Haire did not shoot Nordby in self-defense.
Haire was supposed to have been sentenced Monday, but that was postponed when the habitual offender bill was filed. He faces up to 40 for the manslaughter and at least five to 20 on the weapons charge. His sentencing date is June 23.
In separate but connected court action, Haire’s former co-defendant, Dillon Charles Brown, 29, pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in exchange for having his pending charge of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder dismissed. He admitted during Haire’s trial to helping him dispose of Nordby’s body.
Brown was sentenced to three years and given credit for time served. He’ll also be on probation for three years.