SHREVEPORT, La. - The “Dads on Duty” group formed at Southwood High School, to protect the students and keep the campus peaceful, was honored at Thursday’s Caddo Parish Commission meeting.
Members were presented with a resolution honoring the group’s efforts.
“We are very proud of these young men of going and taking the initiative. Not to ask anybody, basically to say, hey, we gotta make a difference, “said Commission President Lyndon B. Johnson.
“We started this mission with God first. And this mission won't stop any time soon. One school at a time, with the right people set in place and we can reach these kids," said Zach Johnson.
The “Dads on Duty” hope to expand to other school campuses across the region, and the nation. They’re currently set to be featured panelists at a student safety conference in Las Vegas later this month.