SHREVEPORT, La. - Daily non-stop flights to Denver will resume from Shreveport Regional Airport on Sunday, Oct. 31 after being suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
United Airlines will operate the flight with a 50-seat Embraer-145 regional jet.
In a news release from the Shreveport Airport Authority, the nonstop flight first connected Shreveport to Denver in August 2012 and was very popular for years. The downturn in travel last year caused the route to be paused in April 2020.
“With the return of the daily non-stop Denver flights, ArkLaTex residents now have nine destinations they can travel to from Shreveport.
"We're thankful that United has added Denver back to the schedule and we ask local residents to support the flight, so it is around for years to come,” said Stephanie Tucker, interim director of airports.
The daily Denver flight will depart Shreveport at 8:59 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 10:35 a.m. local time.
The return flight will leave Denver at 4 p.m. local time and arrive in Shreveport at 7:15 p.m.
The Denver hub offers passengers the opportunity to connect to more than 150 cities in the United network.
The airport plans to host a relaunch event before the flight departs on Oct. 31. Tickets are on sale now at United.com.