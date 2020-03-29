MARSHALL, Texas. -- A Dallas man is paying it forward during the coronavirus outbreak.
He's partnering with local restaurants to donate food to first responders, hospitals and nursing homes.
"It humbled me when I was young," Gutkowski said. "When you're 14 and you go to bed hungry and you don't understand why because you're still a kid. It's tough."
Dustin Gutkowski says giving back is in his blood. He owns a roofing company in Keller Texas and he says his business has made him able to help others. He says he knows the COVID-19 outbreak is putting people in sticky situations, so this was his opportunity.
"It put me in a financial situation that I'm to go out and do something," said Gutkowski.
Gutkowski says he's teamed up with 10 to 12 restaurants and fed more than 500 people mostly in the East Texas and Dallas Fort-Worth area. One of the eateries, is the locally owned Dairy Queen in Marshall.
"We have restaurant in Alexandria as well," Jordan Giles, owner of Dairy Queen said. "He wanted to buy meals for 30 people in both places. So, he's giving back and there's no way it could benefit him."
Gutkowski is buying meals for people in need. One of the donations came to Oakwood Senior Living facility, where nurses say the people there needed to know the community is thinking about them.
"They are on lock down which means they are are away from their families," said Keandrea Hill, a resident assistant at Oakwood. "No one can come in. And just to know that someone is thinking about us from somewhere else, we really appreciate it."
Gutkowski is also paying it forward to first responders, doctors and nurse all to tell them 'Thank you'.
"I'm hoping it encourages somebody else to do it," Gutkowski said. "There's not really any gain for me as far as a personal gain. Hey look, a couple hundred dollars here and there doesn't add up, but if 10, 20, 30, a hundred do it, what kind of impact would it really make?
Giles, says Gutkowski has inspired him to do the same thing.
Gutkowski also bought from Schlotzy's in Marshall to help out as well.