Webster Parish Sheriff Gary Sexton is sore but going to be OK after he and an unidentified state trooper were involved in a three-vehicle collision with a stolen pickup truck.
The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon just off Interstate 20 on Highway 531 as officers from various agencies were chasing the stolen 2012 F-250.
It was reported stolen Monday in Arcadia. It was flagged Tuesday afternoon by state police as it crossed the Louisiana-Texas line.
Troopers chased it through several parishes -- at speeds up to 100 miles an hour -- before authorities set up a spike strip at the I-20 Minden exit. The truck kept on going until the driver exited onto Highway 531.
Sexton, who was driving his department-issued pickup truck, and a trooper were at the exit as the stolen truck "turned in front of me and the trooper," Sexton said.
A female juvenile passenger in the stolen truck was pinned in. She was extricated then transported to University Health Hospital in Shreveport for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The driver, Riy Tobin, 18, of Dallas, Texas, was not injured and was taken to Bayou Dorcheat Correctional Center. He's charged with aggravated flight, reckless operation, obstruction of justice and illegal possession of stolen property.
During the pursuit, Tobin threw a hand gun from the vehicle and another one was located at the scene, state police said.