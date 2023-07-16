SHREVEPORT, La. - Another round of severe storms hit the ArkLaTex on Sunday leaving lots of damage and thousands without power.
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m. on Sunday and warned of winds up to 70 MPH with a possibility of hail in some areas.
Heavy winds have caused severe damage such as uprooted trees and downed power lines in neighborhoods such as in Shady Grove and south Highland as photographed below.
On Parkway Drive in south Bossier, a tree fell on top of a house. The homeowners recently replaced the roof after the last big storm in June when it was damaged again on Sunday.
At 5 p.m., over 40k SWEPCO customers have been affected by Sunday's storms. According to SWEPCO's website, these are the areas that sustained the most outages:
- Bossier City 22,000
- Caddo Parish 13,300
- Harrison County 2,500
- Gregg County 2,100
- Marion County 1,000
Click here for real-time outage updates.
The storms also included severe lightning reported around the ArkLaTex. These photos include lightning strikes against neighborhood trees from KTBS 3 Weather Watchers and viewers.
Downed power lines also appeared to have caused minor fires near Princeton in Bossier and on Fairfield Avenue in Shreveport.
