Major Hurricane Sam was still very impressive looking on the Infrared Satellite Image Thursday afternoon.
Inside the storm on the Atlantic Ocean surface, NOAA's Saildrone showed dark and stormy conditions near the eye. NOAA indicated 50 foot seas and winds over 120 mph in the Saildrone's vicinity!
The National Hurricane Center had Sam as a Category 4 Hurricane with 145 mph winds and gusts of 175! The storm is moving a little faster to the northwest at 14 mph.
Sam is forecast to bypass Bermuda on it's way to the north Atlantic over the next 5 days. This storm is not a threat to the US or the ArkLaTex.
