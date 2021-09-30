Infrared Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Sam
Infrared Satellite Image of Major Hurricane Sam

Major Hurricane Sam was still very impressive looking on the Infrared Satellite Image Thursday afternoon.

Saildrone Footage inside Sam (NOAA)

Inside the storm on the Atlantic Ocean surface, NOAA's Saildrone showed dark and stormy conditions near the eye.  NOAA indicated 50 foot seas and winds over 120 mph in the Saildrone's vicinity!

Current Stats on Hurricane Sam (National Hurricane Center)

The National Hurricane Center had Sam as a Category 4 Hurricane with 145 mph winds and gusts of 175!  The storm is moving a little faster to the northwest at 14 mph.

National Hurricane Center Forecast for Major Hurricane Sam

Sam is forecast to bypass Bermuda on it's way to the north Atlantic over the next 5 days.  This storm is not a threat to the US or the ArkLaTex.

Track Sam with the KTBS 3 Hurricane Tracker.

