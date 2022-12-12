SHREVEPORT, La. - David Raines Community Health Centers (DRCHC) hosted the grand opening for its newest school-based center on Monday at Fair Park Middle School in Shreveport.
Superintendent of Caddo Schools, Dr. T. Lamar Goree, was on hand to speak to the importance of the opening.
"One thing — as wev'e come through this pandemic — that has become very clear to us, is that the mental and physical health of a child is critical," said Goree. "We knew before, but certainly know now, that our babies are precious. That they're dealing with some issues that many of us didn't deal with. We know now that some of the health concerns and some of the health deserts in our communities would not be in the best interests of our children if we don't intervene. And that's what we're doing here today with this clinic."
This marks DRCHC's eighth school-based clinic in Caddo Parish. The group now has six community-based centers in four parishes across northwest Louisiana.